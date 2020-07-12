Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor: How to watch Turkish football, Super Lig match preview & probable line-ups

Fenerbahce take on Sivasspor at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Sunday in the Super Lig.

It’s make or break time for the Yellow Canaries. They are currently four points behind 3rd placed Sivasspor.

A defeat would end any hopes of Champions League football next season while a victory would put them back in the mix.

First and second place qualify for the elite European competition from the Super Lig but with Trabzonspor suspended third place will be enough to book a place in the Champions League.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the match depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD 1 in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor

The Yellow Canaries were held to a draw last week after a late equaliser from player-manager Emre Belozoglu.

On paper they look in good form having won two of their last three games but they were scrappy wins with a touch of good fortune.

Sivasspor have not exactly been great either picking up just two points from their last four games.

Fenerbahce do have a good record against Sivasspor having won 12 of their last 13 home games against the central Anatolian side. But there isn’t really a home edge anymore without fans.

This is a very difficult game to predict. Neither side have been playing well. Fenerbahce have been able to grind out results but they were not exactly up against staunch opposition.

I would not be surprised with a draw and considering how little separates the two the value is on Sivasspor as they aren’t underdogs like the bookmakers odds would suggest.

Prediction: Sivasspor Draw No Bet