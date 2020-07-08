Emre Belozoglu becomes first Super Lig player to score in 4 different decades

Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw away to Genclerbirligi at the 19 Mayis stadium on Tuesday in the Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries were losing until Emre Belozoglu came on as a second-half substitute to score a stunning goal, smashing the ball into the top corner with the outside of his foot.

Kaptan Emre Belözoğlu'nun harika golü; Gençlerbirliği 1-1 Fenerbahçe pic.twitter.com/mrF9PRpPwM — Lacivert Gündem (@LacivertGundem) July 7, 2020

Belozoglu has a bit of an ambiguous role at Fenerbahce.

Tahir Karapinar is technically caretaker manager but the experienced midfielder has been de-facto manager calling the shots.

Belozoglu will take over as a general director next season given full responsibility over sporting director duties and authority over the first team.

The 39-year-old is expected to retire at the end of the season but may continue in a player-manager/director role.

Belozoglu became the first Super Lig player to score in four decades following his goal against Genclerbirligi.

He has found the back of the net in the 1990’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and 2020’s.

His first goal was for Galatasaray against Besiktas on 1 March 1998.

The goal rescued a point for Fenerbahce and moved them two points within 4th placed Galatasaray with a game in hand.

Belozoglu is one of the most decorated player in Turkish football having won five Super Lig titles, the UEFA Cup, two UEFA Super Cup’s, four Turkish Cup trophies and helped guide Turkey to 3rd place in World Cup 2020.