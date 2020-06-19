Feyenoord enter talks with Arsenal target over signing new deal

Feyenoord have entered talks with midfielder Orkun Kokcu over a new contract deal according to Voetbal International journalist Martijn Krabbendam [via Voetbalprimeur].

Per the source, Kokcu has refused two previous offers to extend his contract but the Eredivisie side are back in negotiations.

Feyenoord will offer more than their previous offers to tempt Kokcu into staying.

The midfielder has attracted interest from Arsenal who are keen on signing the 19-year-old according to the Daily Mail.

Kokcu is, however, a first-team player at Feyenoord and would continue to gain experience playing top-tier football next season if he were to stay on.

The U21 Tukey international may struggle to play as regularly in the Premier League considering his age and lack of experience.

The midfielder did actually recently sign a contract agreement that has his tied to the club until 2023.

Kokcu wants improved terms and Feyenoord could be forced into accepting his terms to avoid losing their rising star to the Gunners.

The Netherlands born midfielder can represent his country of birth and Turkey – being an ethnic Turk – at senior international level.

The Eredivisie has been canceled due to coronavirus disruptions so Kokcu has already played his last game this season.