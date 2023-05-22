Feyenoord manager responds to Tottenham transfer reports regarding star midfielder Orkun Kokcu

Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu has been closely linked with a transfer move to Tottenham.

The Dutch giants manager Arne Slot has responded to the latest transfer reports that he is set to take over Tottenham and bring Kokcu with him to the Premier League outfit.

READ: Responsible betting and Turkish football games, are an ideal combination

The head coach downplayed reports that himself and Kokcu are Tottenham bound. In fact, he said there was nothing to report as they have no even been approached.

Slot said speaking to reporters after the 3-1 victory over Emmen in the Eredivisie on Sunday: “It’s hard to say anything when there isn’t much to say. Dennis [Feyenoord director of football] has indicated that no club has reported.”

“I just have an ongoing contract. I don’t understand why I always find so much about it. With Orkun [Kokcu] they can also report up to two or three weeks before the deadline. That also happens with a trainer, doesn’t it?”

He added: “I also prefer that clarity comes quickly and I also prefer that it is good for all parties.”

Kokcu, 22, is a highly-rated midfielder who has been a key player for Feyenoord after rising through the youth ranks and establishing himself as a star player.

The Turkiye international player played an important role in Feyenoord lifting the league title this season.

The Turkish international is reportedly a target for Tottenham, who are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.

Slot’s comments suggest that he is not aware of any concrete interest from Tottenham in Kokcu.

The midfielder has two-years left on his contract, unless Feyenoord get a contract extension agreed this could be the optimal time to cash in for a transfer sale.