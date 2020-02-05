Feyenoord Youngster ‘Set To Sign’ For Arsenal In £15m Move

Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu is ‘set to sign’ for Arsenal according to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

Per the source, the Gunners have already started trying to complete the transfer.

The report does write that the ‘English media’ revealed that he would cost £15m.

The Daily Mail were actually the first to break the story of Gunners interest in the 18-year-old yesterday.

Arsenal have been scouting Kokcu for 18-months and are ready to make their move.

Kokcu is under contract at Feyenoord until 2023 and his club would demand in-excess of £15m for the move to go ahead.

Despite being born in the Netherlands Kokcu represents Turkey at U21 international level and could see himself included in Euro 2020 squad for the Crescent-Stars.

The north London outfit are aware of his situation and the possibility of his stock increasing should he play at the European championships.

Additionally, clubs in Spain are also reported to be interested.

This is not the first time Kokcu has been linked with Arsenal.

Back in October, the Daily Mail claimed that the Gunners joined the race for the youngster but his valuation was quoted as being £20m.

It appears that the Turkish reports published today draw on the Daily Mail source.

Although it must be underlined that Kokcu’s father often gives interviews and quotes to the Turkish press.

The highly-rated midfielder was targeted by Besiktas last season but they were unable to secure a move.

Kokcu has three goals and four assists in 29 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions this season.