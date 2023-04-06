French right-back favours Arsenal move amid growing transfer interest

Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey favours a move to Arsenal amid growing transfer speculation according to Aksam newspaper.

Per the source, Boey is attracting a growing number of suitors from across Europe.

The Gunners are among the interested parties and have been scouting the France U20 international.

The Gunners reportedly sent a scout to monitor Boey in the 2-0 victory over Adana Demirspor last weekened.

The full-back has been on the Arsenal radar for some time claims the report.

The Lions want at least €15m for the 22-year-old who they signed from Rennes for just €1.15m in 2021.

The article reports that AC Milan are also in the race for Boey but that faced with a choice he would opt for Arsenal.

Boey is currently focused on lifting his first league title with Galatasaray. The Lions could do the double as they are first in the Super Lig and still in the Turkish Cup.

However, he is considering a summer exit revealing that he thinks it may be time to move on.

“It is time to take a new step in my career, but we have to wait for the end of the season to see what happens,” he was quoted as saying.

Boey has two assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season and remains under contract until 2025.