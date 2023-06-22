Fulham Eye €20m Rated Fenerbahce Right-Back

Fulham are interested in signing Fenerbahce right-back Ferdi Kadioglu, sources told Turkish-Football.

The London based outfit have been scouting Kadioglu for some time and are impressed with his performances. They are looking to strengthen their right-back position this summer with Cedric Soares returning to Arsenal.

Marco Silva relied heavily on Kenny Tete last season at right-back and with Soares leaving the team lack depth in the position.

Additionally, Kadioglu can play on either flank and in wing back as well as winger positions as he has done for Fenerbahce and the Turkiye national team.

Fulham sent scouts to the recent Turkiye international games which saw Kadioglu start in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Latvia and Wales, both which ended in victories.

Fenerbahce have been contacted by Fulham regarding Kadioglu and talks are expected to follow if an agreement can be found regarding his price.

The Yellow Canaries want at least €20m Kadioglu who is still under contract until 2026.

Kadioglu has been closely linked with several European sides this season after an impressive campaign helping Fenerbahce lift the Turkish Cup and finish the season as runners-up.

He was born in the Netherlands and represented his country of birth at youth level until switching allegiances to the senior Turkiye national team.

The right-back has 11 international caps for Turkiye.

Kadioglu, 23, has been a regular in Fenerbahce’s starting lineup since joining the club in 2019 from NEC Nijmegen.

He scored four times and provided five assists in 48 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions last season.

In total he has made 148 appearances for the Yellow-Navy Blues scoring 14 times and providing 17 assists.