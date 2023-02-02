Galatasaray break win record with 14th victory in a row

Galatasaray came from behind twice to beat Umraniyespor 3-2 at the NEF Stadium in the Super Lig on Wednesday 1 February.

Umut Nayir gave the visitors the lead on 11 minutes but Abdulkerim Bardakci equalised on 33 minutes. Umraniyespor managed to go back ahead with a goal from Oguz Gurbulak before the half-time break.

READ: Galatasaray want to sign Chelsaea winger before end of transfer window

Galatasaray equalised for the second time on 60 minutes with a panenka penalty from Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international put the Lions ahead for the first time in the game with a splendid effort on 83 minutes.

Icardi was the star of the show yet again with a brace, taking his goal tally for the season to eight and five assists in 11 appearances for the Lions.

Galatasaray have now won 11 league games in a row and the victory against Umraniyespor was their 14th in a row in all competitions – breaking a new record for successive games won.

The victory moved the Yellow Reds seven points clear of second place Fenerbahce but their Istnabul rivals do have a game in hand and can close the gap to four points tonight against Adana Demirspor.