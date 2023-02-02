Galatasaray want to sign Chelsaea winger before end of transfer window

Galatasaray want to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulusic before the end of the winter transfer window according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions want to strengthen their wing positions and have drawn up a shortlist with Pulusic as one of the main targets.

Chelsea are reportedly open to Pulusic leaving on loan until the end of the season as they have depth in their wide positions.

The Guardian report that Chelsea will listen to offers for Christian Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer after going on a winter spending spree.

The move is expected to go ahead if Pulisic agrees to a temporary transfer. Pulusic has one goal and three assists in 21 appearances for Chelsea this season but has mostly been used in rotation – he has played a total of 605 minutes of Premier League football.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig, seven points ahead of second placed Fenerbahce.

The Istanbul giants have won their last 11 league games back to back.

Should Galatasaray fail to sign Pulusic they will focus on Roma winger Nicola Zaniolo.

The Premier League transfer window shut on 31 January but the Super Lig transfer period will remain open until 8 February.