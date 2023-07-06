Galatasaray Director Travels to London for West Ham Transfer

Galatasaray director Erden Timur has traveled to London to discuss a transfer for West Ham United striker Michail Antonio according to Fanatik.

The Turkish club are looking to sign a striker this summer and Antonio is one of their top targets.

The 33-year-old Jamaican international is a versatile forward who can play as a center-forward or on the wing.

He has scored 123 goals in 513 career appearances, including 10 goals in 29 Premier League appearances last season.

Galatasaray are willing to pay a fee of around €7 million for Antonio, but West Ham are demanding more.

Timur is hoping to use Antonio’s desire to move to Galatasaray as a bargaining chip to lower the price.

The transfer is still in the early stages, but Galatasaray are confident that they can sign Antonio if they can agree on a fee with West Ham.

Galatasaray head into next season as reigning Super Lig champions.

The Turkish club are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the Champions League qualifiers, which begin on July 25.