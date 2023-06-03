Galatasaray Chief Holds Talks With Chelsea Midfielder’s Agent in London, Decision Expected in 15 Days

Galatasaray board member Erdem Timur held talks with Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante’s agent in London according to Fanatik.

Timur tried to convince Kante to join Galatasaray, explaining the club’s long-term plans and goals to become a force in European football.

READ: On the Edge of Excitement: Exploring Turkey’s Most Bet-On Football Matches

Galatasaray face competition for Kante, but Timur believes Kante is interested in the project. Kante is expected to make his decision within the next 15 days.

Kante, 31, is a World Cup winner with France and has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and World Cup Cup with the Blues.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their squad this summer as they aim to challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title again and be competitive in the Champions League.

With his experience Kante would be a major coup for Galatasaray if they are able to sign him.

They have already made a number of high profile signings, including Mauro Icardi, Lucas Torreira and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Kante’s arrival would be a major statement of intent from Galatasaray and would show that they are serious about challenging for silverware.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will be able to convince Kante to join them, but Timur is confident that the club can make him an offer that he cannot refuse.