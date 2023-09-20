Galatasaray Chief Uses Tottenham Transfers to Highlight Progress

Galatasaray vice-chairman Erdem Timur has praised the transfers of Tottenham duo Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez to highlight the progress the club is making.

Timur who has played an instrumental role in transfers and the footballing direction of the club spoke at the board meeting held earlier in the week.

He underlined that the club had made major coups including Ndombele and Sanchez that had really strengthened the team.

In fact, he said this is the strongest team assembled in the history of Turkish football since the 2013 Galatasaray team that had Wesley Sneijder, Didier Drogba and Felipe Melo.

Timur said: “The expectation and level have risen so much that Ndombele, we are talking about a player that made 40 appearances for Napoli who became the champion last season. The most expensive transfer in Tottenham history.

“Such a squad was established for the first time in the history of Turkish football. We have 13 players in Drogba, Sneijder, Melo. Zaha was being transferred for €70 million just a year ago.

“Ndombele transferred to Tottenham for €62m The highest-fork price transfer in Tottenham history. Davinson Sanchez transferred for €42 million.”

Ndombele is on loan from Tottenham but Galatasaray do have an option to make his transfer permanent.

He made his debut on the weekend in the 4-2 victory over Samsunspor.

Sanchez joined the Yellow-Reds on a permanent move and has yet to make his debut.

Both players are in the Champions League squad ahead of the Group A opener against Copenhagen today.