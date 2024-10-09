Galatasaray Considers Permanent Move for Osimhen But Face Chelsea Competition

Galatasaray is reportedly considering making Victor Osimhen’s loan move permanent according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The Italian press has made a surprising claim that Galatasaray is interested in signing Osimhen permanently.

The Turkish club has been impressed by Osimhen’s performances and the positive impact he has had on the team.

Osimhen has quickly become a fan favorite at Galatasaray, known for his skills and his connection with the fans.

His recent comments expressing his happiness in Istanbul further strengthen the club’s desire to keep him.

Signing Osimhen permanently would require a significant investment. Galatasaray would need to pay Napoli €75 million.

It would shatter the Galatasaray transfer record and be the most expensive transfer in Super Lig history.

The Lions would also have to compete with Chelsea who remains interested in Osimhen and could also make a move for the Nigeria international.

Galatasaray’s interest in Osimhen is a sign of their ambition and desire to strengthen their squad.

While the financial aspect presents a challenge, the club is clearly impressed by the Nigerian striker and is exploring ways to keep him at Galatasaray beyond his loan spell.

Osimhen is in great form at Galatasaray scoring twice and providing four assists in four games.