Galatasaray Eyes Arsenal’s Partey for Midfield Reinforcement

Galatasaray, on course for the Turkish Süper Lig title, are reportedly targeting Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a potential transfer for next season according to Aksam.

The Yellow-Reds, buoyed by Fenerbahce’s recent slip-up, are looking to build an ambitious squad capable of competing on all fronts. Partey, according to reports, has been included on their transfer wishlist.

This isn’t the first time Galatasaray have expressed interest in the Ghanaian star. They reportedly pursued him earlier this season but were unable to secure a deal.

With Partey’s contract at Arsenal expiring in 2025, Galatasaray believe they can acquire him at a reasonable price.

Partey’s current market value sits at €20 million, though his playing time at Arsenal has been limited this season with only 14 appearances.

While he hasn’t contributed any goals, Partey’s experience and defensive presence could be a valuable asset for Galatasaray’s midfield.

Whether a deal can be reached remains to be seen, but Galatasaray’s interest in Partey underscores their ambition to build a squad capable of challenging for domestic and European glory next season.