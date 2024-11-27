Galatasaray Eyes Manchester United’s Rashford

Galatasaray, under the guidance of their influential transfer strategist George Gardi, are reportedly considering a bold move to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford according to Fanatik.

Rashford’s form has fluctuated under Erik ten Hag, and the club’s recent managerial change to Ruben Amorim has seen the English forward deployed in a new role as a striker.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Despite showing glimpses of his former brilliance, questions remain about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Gardi, who has been instrumental in securing high-profile signings for Galatasaray in the past such as Mauro Icardi, Victor Osimhen, Dries Mertens, Lucas Torreira and Nicolo Zaniolo sees Rashford as a potential target.

The Turkish club is willing to explore the possibility of a loan or permanent transfer, depending on the player’s situation and Manchester United’s willingness to negotiate.

However, any potential move for Rashford would be a significant investment for Galatasaray.

The club will need to carefully assess the financial implications and the player’s willingness to join the Turkish league.

Galatasaray are currently competing in the Super Lig title race and the Europa League.

Rashford has five goals and three asists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.