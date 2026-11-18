Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır is set to miss Saturday’s Süper Lig fixture against Samsunspor after sustaining a right shoulder injury while on international duty with Türkiye, with the club’s medical staff targeting Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League showdown against Aston Villa for his return.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper reported pain in his right shoulder following Türkiye’s 2–1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Belgium in İzmir on 12 November, prompting the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to withdraw him from Sunday’s trip to France as a precaution after an MRI scan revealed a mild strain in his shoulder joint capsule.

Samsunspor Match Deemed Too Soon; Aston Villa Targeted

According to Turkish daily Fanatik (citing Skorer), Galatasaray’s coaching and medical staff have decided against risking Çakır in Saturday’s Matchday 12 domestic fixture against Samsunspor at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium (21 November).

Instead, Çakır’s recovery is being monitored on a day-to-day basis with the objective of having him fully fit to start against Aston Villa in Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League league phase at RAMS Park on Tuesday, 24 November (kickoff 17:45 GMT).

Çakır has been an ever-present figure between the posts for Okan Buruk’s side this season, making 14 appearancesacross the Süper Lig and Champions League while keeping five clean sheets.

Jankat Yılmaz Lined Up to Deputize in Goal

With Çakır sidelined for the weekend, head coach Okan Buruk is expected to hand a starting opportunity to 22-year-old goalkeeper Jankat Yılmaz ahead of veteran backup Günay Güvenç. Yılmaz previously featured in the league against Göztepe earlier this campaign and is favored by the coaching staff to step in against Samsunspor.

Osimhen and Leão Continue Rehabilitation

Çakır’s setback adds to a growing injury list at Florya following the international break, with key attacking duo Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leão also undergoing intensive treatment ahead of a crucial run of domestic and European fixtures.

Galatasaray’s squad resumed training on Tuesday following a scheduled rest day on Monday as preparations intensify for Saturday’s return to Süper Lig action.

For complete coverage of Galatasaray’s title defense, fixtures, and winter transfer window plans, explore our Süper Lig 2026/27 table, top scorers, and January transfer window guide, alongside our Türkiye National Team 2026/27 squad, fixtures, and UEFA Nations League guide.