Türkiye National Team 2026/27: Complete Squad, Fixtures, Results & UEFA Nations League Guide

The Türkiye national football team enters a pivotal rebuilding phase in 2026/27 under newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın, balancing a baptism of fire in UEFA Nations League League A against long-term preparation for UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying.
Appointed on 20 October 2026 on a four-year contract following the departure of Vincenzo Montella, Yalçın inherited a talented generation anchored by Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler, Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız, Inter Milan captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Brighton full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu—all central pillars of Türkiye’s growing contingent across Europe’s Top 5 leagues.
This evergreen hub tracks Türkiye’s full 2026/27 squad, UEFA Nations League Group A1 standings, complete 2026 match results, and upcoming international calendar.
Türkiye National Team Overview (2026/27)
2026/27 UEFA Nations League: Group A1 Standings
Competing in League A for the first time following promotion, Türkiye were drawn into arguably the toughest section in the tournament alongside Italy, France, and Belgium.
(Standings after Matchday 5 of 6 — as of 14 November 2026)
Note: Under the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League format, the bottom-ranked side in each League A group is directly relegated to League B for the 2028/29 edition.
Complete 2026/27 Squad (November 2026 International Window)
Sergen Yalçın named an initial 26-player squad on 6 November 2026 for the closing Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France. Midtjylland winger Aral Şimşir subsequently withdrew on 11 November due to injury, leaving a 25-man roster, while Kenan Yıldız missed out as he continues his recovery from metatarsal surgery.
Goalkeepers
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
Complete 2026 Match Results & Upcoming Fixtures
2026/27 UEFA Nations League (League A — Group A1)
2026 FIFA World Cup & Qualification Results
Prior to the Nations League campaign, Türkiye navigated the European play-offs in March 2026 to qualify for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where they exited at the group stage despite a memorable final-day victory over co-hosts the United States.
Tactical Outlook Under Sergen Yalçın
Following Montella’s departure in October, Yalçın’s immediate mandate has been to tighten a defence that conceded 11 goals across its opening four Nations League fixtures while maximizing the creative chemistry between Arda Güler,Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Kenan Yıldız.
In his debut match against Belgium in İzmir on 12 November, Yalçın deployed a fluid 4-2-3-1 system with Güler operating in his preferred central No. 10 role—a move that paid immediate dividends when the Real Madrid midfielder opened the scoring with a 20th-minute free-kick before Belgium hit back through Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere.
Once the Nations League group phase concludes in Bordeaux on Sunday, Türkiye’s focus shifts to the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying draw and the opening qualifying fixtures in March 2027, where Yalçın will aim to integrate younger Europe-based prospects such as Can Uzun, Deniz Gül, and Ahmetcan Kaplan alongside the established spine of the squad.