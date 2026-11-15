Türkiye National Team 2026/27: Complete Squad, Fixtures, Results & UEFA Nations League Guide

The Türkiye national football team enters a pivotal rebuilding phase in 2026/27 under newly appointed head coach Sergen Yalçın, balancing a baptism of fire in UEFA Nations League League A against long-term preparation for UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying.

Appointed on 20 October 2026 on a four-year contract following the departure of Vincenzo Montella, Yalçın inherited a talented generation anchored by Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler, Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız, Inter Milan captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Brighton full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu—all central pillars of Türkiye’s growing contingent across Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

This evergreen hub tracks Türkiye’s full 2026/27 squad, UEFA Nations League Group A1 standings, complete 2026 match results, and upcoming international calendar.

Türkiye National Team Overview (2026/27)

Category Details Head Coach Sergen Yalçın (appointed 20 October 2026; contract to 2030) Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu Primary Formation 4-2-3-1 Current Competition 2026/27 UEFA Nations League — League A, Group A1 2026 FIFA World Cup Finish Group Stage (Group D — 3rd place, 3 pts) Next Major Qualifying Campaign UEFA Euro 2028 Qualifying (begins March 2027)

2026/27 UEFA Nations League: Group A1 Standings

Competing in League A for the first time following promotion, Türkiye were drawn into arguably the toughest section in the tournament alongside Italy, France, and Belgium.

(Standings after Matchday 5 of 6 — as of 14 November 2026)

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1 Italy 5 3 1 1 12 7 +5 10 Quarter-final contention 2 France 5 3 1 1 8 5 +3 10 Quarter-final contention 3 Belgium 5 3 0 2 8 6 +2 9 Quarter-final contention 4 Türkiye 5 0 0 5 3 13 -10 0 Confirmed 4th (relegation zone)

Note: Under the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League format, the bottom-ranked side in each League A group is directly relegated to League B for the 2028/29 edition.

Complete 2026/27 Squad (November 2026 International Window)

Sergen Yalçın named an initial 26-player squad on 6 November 2026 for the closing Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France. Midtjylland winger Aral Şimşir subsequently withdrew on 11 November due to injury, leaving a 25-man roster, while Kenan Yıldız missed out as he continues his recovery from metatarsal surgery.

Goalkeepers

Player Club League Uğurcan Çakır Trabzonspor Süper Lig Berke Özer Eyüpspor Süper Lig Ersin Destanoğlu Beşiktaş Süper Lig Serhat Öztaşdelen Altınordu TFF 2. Lig

Defenders

Player Club League Ferdi Kadıoğlu Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League Merih Demiral Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League Zeki Çelik AS Roma Serie A Ozan Kabak TSG Hoffenheim Bundesliga Abdülkerim Bardakcı Galatasaray Süper Lig Eren Elmalı Trabzonspor Süper Lig Emirhan Topçu Beşiktaş Süper Lig Ahmetcan Kaplan Ajax Eredivisie Mustafa Eskihellaç Gaziantep FK Süper Lig

Midfielders

Player Club League Hakan Çalhanoğlu Inter Milan Serie A Arda Güler Real Madrid La Liga Orkun Kökçü Benfica Primeira Liga İsmail Yüksek Fenerbahçe Süper Lig Salih Özcan Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Can Uzun Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga İlhan Fakılı Clermont Foot Ligue 2

Forwards

Player Club League Enes Ünal AFC Bournemouth Premier League Barış Alper Yılmaz Galatasaray Süper Lig Yunus Akgün Galatasaray Süper Lig Oğuz Aydın Fenerbahçe Süper Lig Deniz Gül FC Porto Primeira Liga

Complete 2026 Match Results & Upcoming Fixtures

2026/27 UEFA Nations League (League A — Group A1)

Date Match Venue Result Türkiye Scorers 25 Sep 2026 Türkiye 0–1 France Kocaeli Stadium, İzmit L 0–1 — 28 Sep 2026 Türkiye 1–4 Italy Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul L 1–4 — 2 Oct 2026 Belgium 3–0 Türkiye Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liège L 0–3 — 5 Oct 2026 Italy 3–1 Türkiye Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Bologna L 1–3 — 12 Nov 2026 Türkiye 1–2 Belgium Gürsel Aksel Stadium, İzmir L 1–2 Arda Güler (20′) 15 Nov 2026 France vs Türkiye Stade Matmut-Atlantique, Bordeaux Upcoming (19:45 GMT) —

2026 FIFA World Cup & Qualification Results

Prior to the Nations League campaign, Türkiye navigated the European play-offs in March 2026 to qualify for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where they exited at the group stage despite a memorable final-day victory over co-hosts the United States.

Date Competition Match Venue Result 26 Mar 2026 World Cup Play-Off SF Türkiye 1–0 Romania Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul W 1–0 31 Mar 2026 World Cup Play-Off Final Kosovo 0–1 Türkiye Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina W 1–0 1 Jun 2026 International Friendly Türkiye 4–0 North Macedonia Istanbul W 4–0 6 Jun 2026 International Friendly Venezuela 1–2 Türkiye Miami, USA W 2–1 13 Jun 2026 FIFA World Cup (Group D) Australia 2–0 Türkiye BC Place, Vancouver L 0–2 19 Jun 2026 FIFA World Cup (Group D) Türkiye 0–1 Paraguay Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara L 0–1 25 Jun 2026 FIFA World Cup (Group D) Türkiye 3–2 United States SoFi Stadium, Inglewood W 3–2

Tactical Outlook Under Sergen Yalçın

Following Montella’s departure in October, Yalçın’s immediate mandate has been to tighten a defence that conceded 11 goals across its opening four Nations League fixtures while maximizing the creative chemistry between Arda Güler,Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and Kenan Yıldız.

In his debut match against Belgium in İzmir on 12 November, Yalçın deployed a fluid 4-2-3-1 system with Güler operating in his preferred central No. 10 role—a move that paid immediate dividends when the Real Madrid midfielder opened the scoring with a 20th-minute free-kick before Belgium hit back through Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere.

Once the Nations League group phase concludes in Bordeaux on Sunday, Türkiye’s focus shifts to the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying draw and the opening qualifying fixtures in March 2027, where Yalçın will aim to integrate younger Europe-based prospects such as Can Uzun, Deniz Gül, and Ahmetcan Kaplan alongside the established spine of the squad.

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