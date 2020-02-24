Galatasaray join Liverpool and two other clubs as only top-flight European teams with 100 percent win streak in 2020

Galatasaray made history on Sunday beating Fenerbahce away from home in the Super Lig for the first time this century.

The Lions Intercontinental derby victory ensured they kept their 100 percent win record this year.

The Yellow-Reds managed to stay among a small group of teams in top-flight European leagues to achieve the same feat.

Liverpool, Celtic and Feyenoord are the only sides left in top-flight leagues in Europe that have won every single home game in 2020.

Celtic and Liverpool are top of their respective leagues.

Galatasaray’s victory over Fenerbahce put them on equal points with Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor and Sivasspor.

Feyenoord meanwhile, are actually third in the Eredivisie, seven points behind leaders Ajax.

Celtic and Galatasaray are both reigning champions, Liverpool, on the other hand, are set for their first Premier League title in 29 years.

The Reds have the chance to extend their win record in 2020 when they take on West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

Galatasaray will hold onto their win streak until at least next Sunday when they take on Genclerbirligi.