Galatasaray make last minute move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, transfer window open until 5 March

Galatasaray have made a last minute move for Arsenal defender Emile Smith Rowe according to Fotomac.

Per the soruce, the Lions want to complete the move before the Turkish transfer window shuts on 5 March.

The transfer window was extended following the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month.

Galatasaray want to loan Rowe until the end of the season to bolster their attack as they gear up for end of the title race.

The Yellow-Reds are currently first in the league but just six points separate them from second placed Fenerbahce.

The report claims that the Gunners are open to a move that could help Rowe gain playing time and rediscover his form.

The young defender has struggled for playing time this season making just eight appearances in all competitions but has played just 102 minutes of Premier League football.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not appear to have plans for Rowe this season.

The England international is under contract until 2026 and Galatasaray would be unable to afford him on a permanent deal as he is reported to be worth €38m.

The Lions had a busy transfer window signing Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo as well as defenders Kaan Ayhan and Adekugbe.