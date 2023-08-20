Galatasaray Offer €10m For Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey, Gunners Want €14m

Galatasaray have made an offer of €10 million for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, but the English club are holding out for €14 million according to the Takvim newspaper.

Partey, 30, has been at Arsenal since 2020, but he has struggled to make an impact last season.

He has however, started both games this season; in the Premier League and the Community Shield.

Partey’s contract runs until 2025.

Galatasaray are looking to add a midfielder with experience and physicality to their squad, and they believe that Partey would be a good fit.

They are also hoping to reduce Arsenal’s asking price for the player.

However, Galatasaray are a wealthy club and they are willing to pay a premium for Partey to strengthen the midfield for the Champions League campaign and defence of the Super Lig.

The transfer is still in the early stages, but it is one to watch. If Galatasaray can agree a deal with Arsenal, it would be a major coup for the Turkish club.

Partey has made 45 appearances for the Ghana national team and has previously played for Atletico Madrid, Almeira, and Mallorca.