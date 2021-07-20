Galatasaray reach agreement with Leicester City over midfielder, Lions prepared to cover €3.5m wages

Galatasaray have agreed terms with Leicester City midfielder Rachid Ghezzal according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Lions have reached an agreement to loan Ghezzal.

READ: Leicester City make €8.5m offer for Schalke defender, Ozan Kabak deal is close

The Algeria international has just 12 months left on his contract; meaning Leicester City would not be able to cash in if a loan move was to go ahead.

The report does appear odd considering Besiktas were willing to pay a transfer fee for Ghezzal – the 29-year-old spent last season on loan at the Black Eagles.

Fanatik do claim that the Lions would cover Ghezzal’s wages and pay him €3.5m in total.

Galatasaray president Burak Elmaz has confirmed talks with Ghezzal.

“Yes we have held negotiations with Ghezzal but we are in talks with several players,” Elmas said.

“We will sign players who fit our shortlist transfer profile.”

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi meanwhile, made it clear that he is not pleased with the situation.

The Black-Whites wanted to keep Ghezzal on after his impressive campaign last term.

Ghezzal helped Besiktas win the league and cup double last season.

“There are 64 countries in Europe with 50,000 players in the top-tiers of these countries alone,” Cebi said.

“Our of all these players they [Galatasaray] decided to obsess over a footballer their rivals wanted.

“In this kind of market, with the debt problems we all face it is disappointing.

“Nobody wins from a transfer war, if this is how clubs are going to be run then what is the point.”

It appears Besiktas have distanced themselves from Ghezzal for the time being in order not to pay over the odds.