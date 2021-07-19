Leicester City make €8.5m offer for Schalke defender, Ozan Kabak deal is close

Leicester City have made an €8.5m bid for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak according to the Star newspaper.

Per the source, the Turkish paper claim that a deal is close for the young defender.

Schalke reportedly dropped their asking price for Kabak as they hope to offload the 21-year-old and use the funds from the transfer to improve the squad after being relegated to the second-tier.

Liverpool had a €20m buy option after loaning Kabak over the second half of last season which they opted against using.

The German side then lowered their asking price but the Reds did not make an offer to sign Kabak on a permanent deal.

The Foxes face competition from Nice and Rennes but the report claims that the defender will stay in the Premier League and that he is on the verge of completing his move to England.

Kabak made nine Premier League appearances last term and played four Champions League games.

The Turkey international would join fellow international teammate Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester if the move does go ahead.