Galatasaray are closely monitoring developments at Manchester United as the Süper Lig leaders prepare a fresh January 2027 push for Portugal captain Bruno Fernandes, whose future at Old Trafford has grown increasingly uncertain.

Sitting atop the domestic standings as they chase a fifth consecutive Turkish championship, Galatasaray have already begun laying the groundwork for the winter transfer window—which officially opens on 1 January 2027—with a marquee attacking midfielder high on Okan Buruk’s wishlist.

Stalled Contract Talks and Pochettino’s Nico Paz Push

According to Turkish daily Fanatik, Galatasaray’s long-standing interest in Fernandes has received a significant boost following a turbulent autumn in Manchester.

The 32-year-old has reportedly rejected two contract extension offers from United amid frustration over the club’s direction and stalled negotiations over salary and contract length—leaving his current deal set to expire in June 2027(though United retain a unilateral 12-month option to extend through 2028).

Following the dismissal of Michael Carrick after a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, Manchester United have moved to appoint outgoing United States national team manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is scheduled to take charge at Old Trafford on 19 November.

Reports in England indicate that Pochettino has already identified 22-year-old Como and Argentina attacking midfielder Nico Paz as a priority January target to reshape United’s midfield—a move that could open the door for Fernandes to depart mid-season rather than risk losing leverage in the summer.

Rafael Leão Ready to Help Persuade Portugal Teammate

Having already demonstrated their financial and sporting pull by landing high-profile stars such as Victor Osimhen,Leroy Sané, and Rafael Leão, Galatasaray’s hierarchy is tracking the situation in England closely ahead of the winter market.

Should Manchester United signal a willingness to entertain January offers upon securing a replacement, Galatasaray are prepared to formalize a bid—with Portugal international winger Rafael Leão reportedly ready to step in and help convince his national team captain to make the switch to RAMS Park.

For full coverage of the winter market dates, title race standings, and Süper Lig squad movements, explore our Süper Lig 2026/27 table, top scorers, and January transfer window guide, alongside our 2026/27 Premier League squad, stats, and transfer guide.