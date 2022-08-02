Galatasaray set for talks with Tottenham over midfielder

Galatasaray are set for talks with Tottenham over midfielder Tanguy Ndombele according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Spurs were not initially keen on the Lions loan proposal but after potential suitors, AC Milan dropped out of the race they could end up making a U-turn.

The report claims that Galatasaray have rekindled negotiations with Tottenham over the midfielder after AC Milan pulled out.

Tottenham could be forced to consider a loan move as a result, Galatasaray meanwhile, want to complete the transfer before the start of the Super Lig season on 7 August.

Galatasaray kick off their campaign away to Antalyaspor next week and are in a race against time to complete transfer activities before the start of the campaign.

The transfer window will however, be open until the end of the month.

Tottenham spent £55m plus add-ons to sign Ndombele from Lyon in 2019 and he still has another three-years left on his contract.

Ndombele was sent out on loan to Lyon for the second half of last season and it appears that Antontio Conte has no plans for the midfielder next term as reported by the Evening Standard.