Galatasaray set to make Norwich City two offers for same player

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City winger Milot Rashica according to Hurriyet.

Per the source, the Turkish giants are prepared to make two offers; one to sign Rashica on a €7.5m permanent deal and the second is to offer another loan deal with a buy option.

Galatasaray’dan Norwich’e Milot Rashica için 2 ayrı teklif! Birinci plan, bonservisiyle satın almak. Bunun için 7.5 milyon Euro önerildi. İkinci plan ise satın alma opsiyonlu olarak yeniden kiralamak. 📝 @AliNaciKucukhttps://t.co/RxewdX8Ro9 pic.twitter.com/hB71OLXB3b — Spor Arena (@sporarena) April 21, 2023

Rashica, 26, joined Norwich City from Werder Bremen in 2021 for €11m.

However, he struggled to make an impact in the Premier League and was loaned out to Galatasaray last summer.

The Kosovo international has been in good form for Galatasaray, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 20 league appearances.

He has helped the club to move to the top of the Turkish Super Lig six points clear of second placed Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray believe that Rashica could be a key player for them in the future and are willing to pay a significant fee to sign him permanently.

However, Norwich City are likely to demand a higher price tag, as they are aware of Rashica’s potential.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will be able to agree a deal with Norwich City for Rashica.

However, the Turkish giants are confident that they can sign the player and add him to their squad.

Rashica himself is remaining coy regarding any transfer talk.

Following the 4-1 win over Alanyaspor last week Rashica was asked about his future, saying: “I am very happy to be able to help the team. We have a team with very good players everywhere. This applies to any position. We also play against strong opponents.

“It wouldn’t be right for me to say anything about the next season. We are very happy here with my family, but it would not be right for me to comment on it.”