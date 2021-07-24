Galatasaray sign Sacha Boey from Rennes & Alexandru Cicaldau from Universitatea Craiova

Galatasaray have completed the transfer of Sacha Boey from Rennes and Alexandru Cicaldau from Universitatea Craiova.

The Lions revealed that talks with Boey are underway on the stock exchange which they must do as a formality before announcing the transfer.

13.09.2000 doğum tarihli Sacha Boey’in transferi konusunda Fransız Stade Rennais FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/LvqVRf5Oxq — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 23, 2021

Boey joins the Yellow-Reds after rejecting Celtic earlier in the week after a dispute over foreign intermediaries who got involved in the deal.

The 20-year-old will fly to Istanbul to put pen to paper and officially complete the transfer next week.

The right-back spent last season on loan at Dijon making 24 appearances in Ligue 1.

Galatasaray also announced the transfer of Cicaldau who arrived in Turkey and was officially unveiled today in a signing ceremony held at the club headquarters.

✍️ Alexandru Cicaldau, 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ yılına kadar Galatasaray'da! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/vTWStAGptQ — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 24, 2021

The 24-year-old signed a five-year deal which will keep him under contract until 2026.

The Lions revealed that Universitatea Craiova will receive €6.5m in instalments over the next three seasons.

Additionally, the midfielder will have a €25m release clause.