Galatasaray to hold talks with Liverpool forward but face Chelsea competition

Galatasaray are set to hold talks with Roberto Firmino’s agent next week as they look to sign the Liverpool forward on a free transfer according to Sabah.

The Turkish giants are reportedly willing to make Firmino their first official offer.

READ: Top 5 Galatasaray players of all time

Galatasaray director Erdem Timur is said to be a big fan of Firmino and believes he would be a perfect fit for the club.

Timur is expected to hold talks with Firmino’s agent next week.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield for some time.

As a result Galatasaray are able to enter direct talks with the player.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool in recent seasons and has started just 14 Premier League games this campaign.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing Firmino, but Galatasaray believe they can offer a longer contract and the prospect of Champions League football next season.

The Turkish side are currently top of the Super Lig and are well-placed to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Firmino would be a major coup for Galatasaray and would add a lot of quality to their attack.

He is a proven goalscorer at the highest level and would be a valuable asset for the club.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will be able to convince Firmino to move to Turkey, but they will certainly be giving it their best shot.

In a further development on the story Sportcell reporter Safa Kaan reported that the Lions have made progress in talks with Firmino and that they now have an agreement in principle in place.