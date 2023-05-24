Galatasaray want €25m for Arsenal transfer target, delegation flies to London for talks with Premier League clubs

Galatasaray board member Erdem Timur has flown to London for transfer talks for Sacha Boey and Victor Nelsson according to the Hurriyet.

Per the source, Timur will hold talks with Premier League sides.

Arsenal have been closely linked with Boey and the right-back himself revealed he could leave at the end of the season.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano also tweeted that Galatasaray board members are in the UK for negotiations with two English clubs over Boey, Nelsson and potentially Nicolo Zaniolo.

Galatasaray want €25m for Boey and Nelsson and Zaniolo has a €35m release clause.

If the Lions get the price they want for all three players they stand to earn €85m which would be a club record.

Romano did not reveal which Premier League clubs the Galatasaray board members will be holding talks with.

Boey has been in great form for Galatasaray who are on the cusp of lifting the Super Lig title.

The 22-year-old has one goal and four assists in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

Boey joined Galatasaray for just €1.1m from Rennes in July 2021, if they do sell him for €25m it would make the club a huge profit.