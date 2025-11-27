The 2025/26 season at Manchester United has brought another twist in goal. With Andre Onana sent out on loan to Trabzonspor after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, the battle for he gloves centred on Altay Bayindir and new signing Senne Lammens. The question is whether Bayindir has already lost that battle for good.

Bayindir’s Mixed Spell as First Choice

Bayindir began the campaign as Ruben Amorim’s preferred starting goalkeeper. It was an opportunity for the Turkish international, who had previously been limited to appearances in cup competitions. However, his run between the sticks in the league was marked by errors, including costly moments that fuelled the idea that United had too many backup goalkeepers rather than a first-choice stopper.

Although Bayindir is a good shot-stopper, doubts remain about his command of the area and ability with the ball at his feet. In Amorim’s system, where the goalkeeper is expected to help start attacks and play under pressure, those weaknesses have been exposed.

Lammens’ Arrival and Early Impact

United’s response was to move for Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp, paying around £18 million. The Belgian arrived with a strong shot-stopping record and reputation as a modern keeper. After initially waiting for his chance, he debuted in the win over Sunderland, keeping United’s first clean sheet of the season and earning the Man of the Match award.

Since then, Lammens has enjoyed a run of starts, which coincided with United remaining unbeaten since he was promoted to being the first-choice keeper at the club. That has led to Bayindir losing the gloves.

Have the Gloves Changed Hands for Good?

Right now, evidence suggests that Lammens is Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper. He fits the manager's preferred style, has brought more stability, and has momentum on his side.

However, “permanent” is a dangerous word in football. United’s goalkeeping situation remains fluid. It’s still possible the club could go out and recruit a more experienced long-term option, while Onana is expected to return in the summer when his loan move in Turkey ends, unless a permanent deal is struck. It’s also possible that a dip in form, injury or suspension could open the door for Bayindir to stake another claim for the gloves.

What This Means for Bayindir’s Future

For Bayindir, the reality is he’s lost the gloves for the time being. To regain Amorim’s trust, he must make the most of any minutes handed to him, showing better decision-making and cleaner distribution. At 27, he is entering what should be his peak years, and a prolonged time as backup to Lammens may prompt him to consider his options.

Equally, United may face a decision next summer if Lammens continues to impress and Onana returns. In that scenario, Bayindir could become the most expendable of the trio of senior goalkeepers.

Conclusion

Right now, the No.1 spot at Manchester United belongs to Senne Lammens, and Altay Bayindir is firmly the second choice. But to call the change irreversible would be premature. Form, injuries, future transfers, and Onana’s situation could all reshape the hierarchy. For now, though, Lammens has the gloves, and Bayindir is the one fighting to get them back.