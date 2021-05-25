Ilkay Gundogan gives injury update ahead of Man City Champions League final clash against Chelsea

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has given an injury update ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday in Portugal.

Gundogan walked off in the second half against Brighton sparking injury fears and missed the 5-0 victory over Everton on Sunday.

The midfielder of Turkish origin has, however, underlined that he did not feature against Everton in order not to risk getting injured and that he is actually ‘feeling good’.

Gundogan has been training and is expected to be part of the squad for the final.

“I am alright,” he was quoted as saying on the official Man City website. “I was a little cautious in the Brighton game because of the knock on my knee.

“I could feel the muscles around it tighten and I didn’t want to pull anything. I didn’t miss any training after it. I am feeling good, thanks for asking.”

Gundogan heads into the final as City’s top scorer this season with 17 goals.

The 30-year-old revealed that he feels confident heading into the final game of the season.

“I don’t know because we play so many big games,” he added.

“This one stands out. I don’t really know. It is a difficult question. Because everything has worked so well during the season, I just feel like we have the right dynamics in the group.

“Everything is quite set. That’s why I feel we are prepared for it. It is just about repeating what we did. Not just on Saturday, this week. I will go into that game with the same confidence I went into all the games before.”

City will win the double if they do go onto lift their first Champions League trophy. Additionally, Gundogan has the chance to win the elite European competition title for the time.

Gundogan reached the final before in 2013 during his time at Borussia Dortmund but ended up losing against rivals Bayern Munich.