Ozan Kabak reveals last words with Liverpool boss, talks about future amid transfer speculation

Ozan Kabak’s future remains uncertain after joining Liverpool on loan from Schalke 04 in January.

The Reds have an £18m buy option to make his move permanent but have yet to pull the trigger on a deal tying him to the club for the long term.

Kabak revealed the last words he had with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before parting ways with the German manager for the Turkey national team camp.

The 20-year-old defender also revealed that he does not know what the future holds. Nothing has been decided yet and he did not talk about his future with Klopp.

“To be honest I don’t know,” Klopp told reporters at the national team camp.

“We said farewell to each other [Jurgen Klopp] and he wished me all the best at Euro 2020, other than that we did not speak about my future and haven’t spoke about it before either.”

The young centre-back played regular first-team football for Liverpool after making his move making 13 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Kabak’s stock could increase if Turkey do well at Euro 2020. The young defender is expected to feature but faces competition from Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral and Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Turkey will face Italy, Wales and Switzerland in Group A at the tournament this summer.