‘Huge away goals’ – Gundogan reacts to Man City victory over PSG

Manchester City came from behind to beat PSG 1-0 at the Parc des Princes stadium in the Champions League semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday.

PSG took the lead on 15 minutes when Marquinhos opened the scoring.

City managed to fight their way back into the team with Kevin De Bruyne equalising and Riyad Mahrez scoring the winning on 64 and 71 mins, respectively.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when Idrissa Gueye was sent off on 77 minutes for a nasty foul on Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan played the full 90 minutes for the Citizens.

The midfielder of Turkish origin made more passes than any other player (107) at a 96.3 accuracy.

Gundogan also made the joint highest number of dribbles (3) for the visitors.

The 30-year-old reacted to the victory on his official Twitter account and underlined how happy he was with the away win.

Huge away goals 💪🏼🎱⚽ So happy we've turned this game around. C'mon City! 💙🔥 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/tURsLV6qd8 — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 28, 2021

City will take on Crystal Palace next in the Premier League before facing PSG for the second-leg on Tuesday 4 May.