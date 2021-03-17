‘It is about the team’ – Gundogan reveals his favorite Man City goal this season

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for the last two months running.

Suffice to say Gundogan has been in pretty good form this season, especially since the turn of the year.

In total the midfielder of Turkish origin has 14 goals this term.

Gundogan was asked what his favorite goal was in an interview with Sky Sports. He revealed that the goal that made him most happy was his second goal against Tottenham.

And not because of any self-gratification but because of how goalkeeper Ederson – who provided an assist for the goal – reacted.

The 30-year-old underlined that it is the success of the whole team that is important and not just his ‘personal success’.

“Not because of the goal I scored,” Gundogan told Sky Sports. “But because I saw the images of Ederson on television after I scored.”

“Seeing the happiness and the smile on his face was just great. It is not about my own personal success. In those situations, it is about the team.”

Gundogan has scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League games this winter which helped transform the title race.

The midfielder revealed that it feels weird to be the teams top scorer.

“It is kind of weird, to be honest,” he added.

“It is something that I am not so used to. I am not the sort of guy who likes to be the centre of attention but I just have to deal with it.”

City are first in the Premier League, 14 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.