‘I like him’ – Dietmar Hamann backs Ozan Kabak to success at Liverpool

Ozan Kabak joined Liverpool on loan from Schalke 04 over the January transfer window.

Kabak is aged 20-years-old and Schalke were last in the Bundesliga table when he made the move which resulted in questions being asked whether the young defender was ready to be thrown into the deep end and play a regular starting role.

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann believes that Kabak is ‘very capable’ and that he will be a success at Liverpool.

Hamann feels Kabak is actually better suited to the Premier League than the Bundesliga.

“He is a physical player, loves to wrestle and the English league will suit him better than the Bundesliga,” Hamann told the Daily Mail.

“He’s very capable, I like him.

“Ozan can be a bit rash but he is good enough to step up even though he’s young.”

Kabak has yet to make his Liverpool debut but has made the bench for the last two games.

The Reds are without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez until the end of the season.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in defence.

Liverpool have the option to sign the Turkey international for £18m at the end of the season.

The Reds take on Leicester City next in the Premier League.