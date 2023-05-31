Icardi scores brace as Galatasaray win Turkish Super Lig title for 23rd time

Galatasaray lifted the Turkish Super Lig title for the 23rd time on Tuesday after beating Ankaragucu 4-1 in Ankara.

PSG loanee Mauro Icardi scored a brace while Baris Alper Yilmaz and Sergio Oliveira both found the net.

Icardi put the Lions ahead in the seventh minute but Ankaragucu striker Milson equalised nine minutes later.

The Argentina international restored Galatasaray’s advantage five minutes before half time. Yilmaz scored in the 73rd minute and Sergio Oliveira sealed the win five minutes later.

Icardi ended the season with 21 goals and seven assist in 23 league games for the Yellow-Reds.

Il n’y a qu’à Galatasaray qu’on peut voir ça 😅 La star Mauro Icardi qui goûte au fanatisme ♥️💛🔥 pic.twitter.com/lShJNqLSG1 — 23 🏆 | Galatasaray FR 🇫🇷 (@Gala_France) May 31, 2023

The 30-year-old is on loan at Galatasaray but the Istanbul giants want to keep him on beyond the end of the season.

The Yellow Reds won their first league title since 2019 on the 100th year anniversary of the independence of Turkiye.

The win move Galatasaray five points ahead of Fenerbahce at the top of the Super Lig with one match remaining.

“It’s quite an emotional moment for me, unbelievably great happiness. I would like to thank the great Galatasaray fans, and my players. Hopefully, we will complete the league by winning the derby match next week,” Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk told broadcaster BeIN Sports.

Galatasaray have booked a place in the Champions League next season as a result of winning the league title.