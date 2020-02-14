Turkish League Previews Week 22 – Are Besiktas In The Super Lig Title Race? Will Basaksehir Go Top? Can Galatasaray Be Stopped?

2020 Record – 12 Wins 3 Loss

Basaksehir vs Besiktas

The cult of Sergen Yalcin has reached new levels of fervor after he guided the Black Eagles to their second win in his second game in charge. Basaksehir meanwhile, closed the gap with Sivasspor to just two points after drawing away to the league leaders. This is a really tough game to predict. Besiktas are on cloud nine and January signing Kevin Prince Boateng scored on his debut giving his side another major confidence boost. But is this just a case of a team temporarily improving after sacking a manager? it wouldn’t be the first time this has happened in football.

Basaksehir, on the other hand, are strong and stable. They are unbeaten in 18 of their last 19 games in the league and have won their last three home games against the visitors. The home side are very well organized and I see them punishing a shaky Besiktas backline. The Black-Whites meanwhile, pose a threat in attack as well and I see them scoring. This is likely to be a high scoring affair.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Denizlispor vs Kayserispor

When a team that has not won a game in 2020 takes on a side rooted to the bottom of the table it is best to avoid trying to predict the outcome.

Konyaspor vs Goztepe

Goztepe have started 2020 strong climbing up to 8th place after two wins and a draw in their last three games. I am not quite sure what has happened to Konyaspor. They were traditionally strong at home but have won just one game at their once-upon-a-time fortress. They did sack Aykut Kocaman last week replacing him with Bulent Korkmaz. I’m not sure he has the capabilities to sort out this mess.

Prediction: Goztepe Draw No Bet

Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce are fuming after dropping five points in their last two games. The 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor last week enraged the board and fans who accused the referee of bias. Ankaragucu won last week but I just don’t see them holding out against the wrath of a Yellow-Navies side who feel scorned.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win

Alanyaspor vs Genclerbirligi

Credit to Erol Bulut for keeping Alanyaspor firmly in the title race with just a third of the season left to play. They managed to hold Fenerbahce to a draw last week and have shown no signs of slowing down. Genclerbirligi have lost their last two games and I do not expect that trend to change.

Prediction: Alanyaspor Win

Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor

Another huge clash at the top of the table. Leaders Sivasspor take on 2nd place Trabzonspor who have a game in hand. It is starting to feel like this could be the home sides season. They are in rampant form having won their last five successive games but will be without goal machine Alexander Sorloth who is suspended for the next two matches. Sivasspor meanwhile, are just about clinging on. They have lost their last three games and are starting to look out of steam.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Win

Galatasaray vs Malatyaspor

Galatasaray have won their last five games on the trot and I expect the reigning champions to extend their win streak to six matches against a poor Malatyaspor side.

Prediction: Galatasaray Win