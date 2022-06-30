Istanbul clubs to dominate Super Lig but can they break Trabzonspor hegemony?

Istanbul clubs will dominate the Super Lig in record numbers next season after the promotion of Umraniyespor and Istanbulspor.

The number of Super Lig sides in the top-flight has now reached eight.

But will an Istanbul side be able to break the hegemony of reigning champions Trabzonspor?

Trabzonspor won the league title for the first time since 1984 at a canter and will be the side to beat again next term.

The team have not lost much strength and have the same manager in Abdullah Avci.

The Istanbul sides will be as follows; Basaksehir, Besiktas, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Istanbulspor, Kasimpasa, Karagumruk and Umraniye.

Out of those sides realistically, Basaksehir, Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce head into the new season as potential title challengers.

And out of them perhaps Fenerbahce will fancy themselves as potential title winners.

Fenerbahce finished last season as runners-up and will be desperate to do one better. The Yellow Canaries have not won the league title since 2014, in fact, they have not won a trophy since that date.

And the Istanbul challengers will have an advantage as half the 324 games set to be played next season will be played in Istanbul.

What that means is that the Istanbul sides will be played 25 out of 36 games next campaign in their city.

Istanbul sides will only leave home 11 times next season meaning a lot less traveling than Trabzonspor.

Additionally, Trabzonspor also have Champions League football to contend with which will add to their travels over 2022-23.

Fenerbahce will also have European competitions football but Besiktas and Galatasaray won’t which could tilt the balance in their favor.

Both Besiktas and Galatasaray will be determined to rebuild after a disappointing season.

Galatasaray finished the league in 13th place while Besiktas had a 6th placed finish.

The Lions recently replaced their management with Dursun Ozbek being appointed club president.

The new president appointed Okan Buruk as manager and sporting director Cenk Ergun as sporting director.

Galatasaray have made large-scale managerial changes at all levels and could take time to settle.

Besiktas have remained more stable in comparison keeping the same manager and club president.

In total 11 out of the 81 provinces in Turkey will be represented in the Super Lig, Hatay, Adana, Antalya, Konya, Kayseri, Gaziantep, Giresen, Istanbul, Kayseri, Sivas, Konya and Trabzon.

Istanbul is the biggest and most populated city in Turkey with a population of 15 million.