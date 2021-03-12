Man City star Ilkay Gundogan wins Premier League Player of the Month award again

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has won the Premier League player of the month award for February.

Gundogan was also named player of the month in January picking up the award for the second time on a row.

The midfielder of Turkish origin beat Joachim Andersen, Harvey Barnes, Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Neves and Raphinha to the prize.

Gundogan scored four times in February in a run of games that saw the Citizens win all five of their fixtures.

The City ace scored a brace – despite missing a penalty – in the 4-1 win over Liverpool.

Gundogan bagged another brace against Tottenham and provided Raheem Sterling with an assist in the win against Burnley.

He was also involved in the away wins over Arsenal and West Ham.

Gundogan responded to winning the award by underlining that winning trophies is what will matter at the end of the season but that he is proud to be named player of the month again.

He was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: “I am very proud to win this award again – but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team.

“To win all our games in February, like we did in January, is amazing. I get the sense we are playing really good football and being part of that makes me happy.

“Hopefully we can continue like this because, ultimately, winning trophies is what matters. I know all the squad want that to happen and we will try our best from now until the end of the season.”

Gundogan has 14 goals and three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season.