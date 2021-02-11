‘It’s not easy for him’ – Brendan Rodgers reveals about Leicester City winger Cengiz Under

Leicester City beat Brighton 1-0 in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Cengiz Under made his second start in two months for the Foxes in the FA Cup clash.

Under has struggled for playing time despite a number of impressive cameos for Leicester this season.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers admitted that it has not been easy for Under.

It is “not easy” for Cengiz Under to make an impact at Leicester City because of his limited game-time, manager Brendan Rodgers admitted.

The on-loan winger made just his second start in two months on Wednesday night as City beat Brighton 1-0 in the FA Cup.

Under has impressed in previous cameos, prompting City supporters to call for the Turkish international to be handed more game-time.

Rodgers thought that Under made careless mistakes in the first-half giving the ball away cheaply and not working hard enough.

The Foxes manager did, however, admit that he was a lot better in the second half and praised his performance.

“It’s not easy for him,” said Rodgers.

“In the first half he gave the ball away too cheaply and needed to work harder, so we enforced that at half-time.

“In the second half he played, after the first 10 or 15 minutes, we moved him up front to play alongside Kelechi so that took a little more responsibility away from him in terms of tracking and running, so he could be freer.

“He gave everything in the game, he was bright, his improvisation at the end along with Youri led to the winning goal.

“It’s not easy for him, he hasn’t played and featured a great deal but in the second half he worked harder.”

Under has played just 32 minutes of Premier League football over the last 10 Leicester games, starting just once in the top-flight this campaign.

In total, he has made 16 appearances in all competitions.