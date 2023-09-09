Jesse Lingard Offered to Turkish Giants, West Ham to Make Transfer Decision

Jesse Lingard has been offered to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas according to Ajansspor.

Per the source, Fenerbahce rejected the approach, Galatasaray are in talks and Besiktas are considering a move.

Lingard’s agent, Paul Mitchell, reportedly offered the player.

Turkish clubs can sign players until September 15 as the transfer window runs later in Turkiye.

Sabah also reported that Lingard has been offered to Besiktas despite the Black Eagles having conducted most their transfer business already.

It remains to be seen whether the Black-Whites will be open to another move before the end of the window.

However, all three clubs have already submitted their squads to UEFA for European competition football so Lingard would only be able to play domestic football until at least January if he were to make the move.

Lingard left Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract last season and has been training with West Ham United since then.

WestHamZone report that West Ham considering offering him a short-term contract.

Lingard played 70 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich Town on September 7.

West Ham are reportedly considering offering Lingard a six-month contract with the option of a further year.

Lingard is also being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but he is said to be keen to stay in Europe.