Jose Mourinho keen on Tottenham to sign Roma ace

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is eyeing a move for AS Roma’s star forward Cengiz Under.

Under recently regained his place in Roma’s starting eleven after recovering from a lengthy injury.

Spurs boss has already begun planning for the season ahead and has set his sights on Cengiz Under, according to Turkish outlet Gunes.

Per the source, Tottenham are only willing to make a move for the flamboyant winger if they manager to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Tottenham managed to defeat Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and sit fifth in the table.

The north London based club are however four points behind Chelsea, who currently hold the final Champions League spot in the league.

Under has racked up 11 assists and 16 goals in 82 appearances for Roma since his £12 million move from Basaksehir back in 2017.

AS Roma are back in action on Friday evening when they host Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 23-year-old is expected to star for Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.

Under has 20 caps for Turkey at international level scoring six times for the national team.