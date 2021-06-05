Journalist claims Man United and Arsenal want Turkey international star midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu

Arsenal and Manchester United want AC Milan attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Konur who writes for Turkish newspaper Vatan tweeted that United, Arsenal and Juventus are all interested in the attacking midfielder who will become a free agent this summer.

AC Milan made a final offer to Hakan Calhanoglu and asked him to respond as soon as possible. Hakan Calhanoglu told Massara that he would not accept the offer of a salary of less than 5.5 million euros. Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus have interest in Hakan Calhanoglu. https://t.co/SCgkl1OHQN — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) June 3, 2021

AC Milan meanwhile, have not given up trying to tie the Turkey international down to a new deal.

Calhanoglu has informed the Serie A giants that he will not accept a salary below €5.5m.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the month and free to sign with another club making him an attractive option for interested parties.

As a result the talisman has been linked with several clubs, last week Calciomercato reported that Liverpool have shown an interest.

Calhanoglu has been called up to the Turkey side for Euro 2020 this summer and is likely to an important first-team player.

The Germany born attacking midfielder had an impressive season at AC Milan this season scoring nine times and providing 12 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Calhanoglu has 56 international caps and 13 goals for Turkey.

The Crescent Stars kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Italy on June 11.