Juventus open to selling Everton target Merih Demiral

Juventus are open to selling defender Merih Demiral for the right price according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calciomercato.

Per the source, Demiral is unhappy with his playing time at Juventus and the Serie A outfit could be prepared to sell him.

The Bianconeri finished the league in 4th place, 13 points behind champions Inter.

Demiral played just 1661 minutes of first-team football this season but that was partly down to injury problems.

The report claims that Everton are interested in signing Demiral, with Carlo Ancelotti being a huge admirer of the defender.

Demiral is a 1.90m tall, rugged centre-back, strong in the tackle and dominant aerially.

The Turkey international has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past but Juventus rejected previous offers.

The 23-year-old will be part of the Turkey national team squad for Euro 2020 this summer and will be competing for a place at centre-back with Caglar Soyuncu and Ozan Kabak.

Demiral has 19 international caps for Turkey and has been first-choice centre-back when fit.