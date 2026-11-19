Kenan Yıldız has firmly established himself as one of European football’s brightest attacking talents and a cornerstone for both Juventus and the Türkiye national team. Alongside Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler, the 21-year-old forward is leading a golden generation of Turkish stars across Europe’s top leagues—and attracting relentless transfer interest from the Premier League.

This evergreen guide tracks everything you need to know about Kenan Yıldız during the 2026–27 season, including his Juventus contract, salary details, injury status, career statistics, and transfer latest.

Player Profile & Quick Facts

Attribute Details Full Name Kenan Yıldız Date of Birth 4 May 2005 (Age 21) Place of Birth Regensburg, Germany Nationality Türkiye Height 1.87 m (6 ft 2 in) Current Club Juventus (Serie A) Squad Number #10 Primary Positions Left Winger, Attacking Midfielder, Second Striker Contract Expiry 30 June 2030 Estimated Market Value €77m – €86m

Juventus Contract & Salary Breakdown

Following a breakout stretch that saw him inherit Juventus’ iconic No. 10 shirt—and become the youngest player in club history to captain the Bianconeri at age 20 during a Serie A clash against Hellas Verona—Juventus moved decisively to secure Yıldız’s long-term future.

On 7 February 2026, Yıldız signed a major four-year contract extension keeping him in Turin until 30 June 2030.

Base Annual Salary: ~€11.2 million gross (€6 million net, according to Calcio e Finanza estimates)

Weekly Wage: ~€215,300 (£184,000)

Performance Bonuses: Up to €1.3 million per year

Squad Status: Yıldız is currently the highest-paid player in Juventus’ first-team squad, ahead of senior stars including Randal Kolo Muani and Gleison Bremer.

2026–27 Season Status & Career Stats

Yıldız entered the 2026–27 campaign on the back of winning the Serie A Rising Star of the Season (Best Under-23 Player) award for 2025–26, having recorded 10 goals and 6 assists in 36 Serie A appearances (11 goals and 9 assists in all competitions).

After featuring in all three of Türkiye’s group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup—including a 3–2 victory over the United States—Yıldız started Juventus’ 2026–27 Serie A opener away at Frosinone on 23 August 2026. His early season momentum was subsequently interrupted by a broken foot, with his return to action targeted for December 2026.

Juventus Senior Career Statistics (All Competitions)

Season Competition Apps Goals Assists 2023–24 Serie A & Coppa Italia 32 4 0 2024–25 Serie A, Coppa Italia, UCL & Club World Cup 52 12 6 2025–26 Serie A, Coppa Italia & UEFA Champions League 47 11 9 2026–27 Serie A (up to Nov 2026) 1 0 0 Total Juventus First Team 132 27 15

(Note: Yıldız also scored 2 goals in 15 appearances for Juventus Next Gen in Serie C between 2022 and 2024 before his permanent promotion to the senior squad.)

Türkiye National Team Record

Born in Regensburg, Germany, to a Turkish father and German mother, Yıldız represented Türkiye at U17 and U21 levels before making his senior debut in October 2023. He famously scored his first senior international goal in a 3–2 friendly victory over Germany in Berlin in November 2023.

Senior Caps: 31

Senior Goals: 5

Major Tournaments Played: UEFA Euro 2024 (Quarter-finalists), 2026 FIFA World Cup

Alongside Arda Güler and captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Yıldız remains the primary attacking focal point in head coach Vincenzo Montella’s system.

Transfer News & Premier League Interest

Despite signing a lucrative contract extension until 2030, Yıldız continues to feature heavily in European transfer speculation. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been credited with strong interest ahead of the upcoming 2027 transfer windows, with reports in late 2026 suggesting the Gunners have positioned themselves at the front of the queue should Juventus ever entertain offers.

However, with Yıldız tied down until 2030, wearing the No. 10 shirt, and sitting at the top of Juventus’ wage structure,any Premier League suitor would likely need to table a club-record bid north of €85–90 million to test Turin’s resolve.

Honours & Individual Awards