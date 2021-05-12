‘King Cags’ – Leicester react to Caglar Soyuncu goal against Man United on social media

Leicester City beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Caglar Soyuncu ended up scoring the winning goal with a powerful header in the first half.

The goal was the Turkey international’s first of the season.

Leicester City shared highlights of the goal alongside the message, “King Cags with a huge goal’.

King Çağs with a huge goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2kBDdPkbGj — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2021

And it really was a huge goal as it took Leicester City into 3rd place on 66 points. The Foxes could still drop into 4th place if Chelsea beat Arsenal tonight.

The defender reacted to the goal on his social media accounts after the game.

Soyuncu shared a photograph celebrating the goal on his Twitter account followed by a message directed at the recent trouble in Israel and Palestine.

He wrote: “My prayers are with my brothers in Jerusalem, I don’t want anymore innocent people to die. Enough is enough.”

Leicester City have two games remaining in the Premier League against Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Foxes will also play the Blues in the FA Cup final on Saturday 15 May.