Konyaspor end 14 game Galatasaray win streak

Konyaspor blew the title race wide open after putting an end to Galatasaray’s 14 game win streak.

Konyaspor beat Galatasaray 2-1 at home in the Super Lig on Friday.

The Lions will be kicking themselves as they got off to a great start with Milot Rashica scoring on 31 minutes to put the visitors ahead.

Konyaspor managed to get themselves back into the game when Soner Dikmen equalised against the run of play and Ogulcan Ulgun won the game with a last gasp winner.

The victory put an end to the Lions record break win streak. It also opens up the title race, Fenerbahce are currently nine points behind the Lions but do have two games in hand and can close the gap to three points if they win their two outstanding games.

Third placed Besiktas could also close the gap with the Yellow-Reds to 11 points if they win their game in hand against Istanbulspor today.

Fenerbahce meanwhile take on Alanyaspor away from home on Sunday.