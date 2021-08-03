Leicester City could be handed transfer boost after surprise claim regarding Schalke target

Leicester City could be handed a transfer boost after a surprise claim regarding Schalke 04 target Ozan Kabak.

Bundesliga journalist Constantin Eckner told the Blood Red Podcast that Kabak could be available on a free transfer.

Eckner said that the German club could allow the Turkey international to leave for free in order to slash the wage bill.

Schalke cannot afford to cover Kabak’s wages this season according to Eckner.

The latest development could come as a boost to Leicester City who are targeting Kabak as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

The Foxes could be in the transfer market for a new defender after manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Johnny Evans has been struggling with a ‘persistent foot injury’.

“Kabak is rated highly but Schalke need him to go because they can’t pay him – that is the situation,” Eckner told the Blood Red Podcast.

“Kabak was set to return to training with Schalke after his holidays after the Euros but they told him to have more days off to find a new club.

“He has the right to train if he wants to, but there is no point! It is a really weird situation.

“The first thought a couple of months ago was that he would stay with Liverpool – they were not the worst six months in his career and he did a decent job, playing alongside Nat Phillips and all the rest of the stuff going on with the defence.

“But after they signed Konate, there was probably no way they would sign Kabak as well at this point with three first-choice defenders returning.

“The next thought was that he could go to Leicester because Brendan Rodgers plays a back-three and they have four first-rate defenders and adding one more was reasonable. But negotiations went nowhere.

“Then Schalke were in talks with Crystal Palace, who have then signed Joachim Andersen from Lyon for €27m – so he’s probably not going to Palace any more.

“Clubs are interested but then they find someone else who is more compelling and Kabak is still outside on the street in the rain.”

Eckner added: “Schalke might even terminate his contract before the end of August so he has time to find a new club.

“But it’s really weird to have someone like him on the market and begging for a club. It’s not like he’s trying to join Real Madrid or something!”

Kabak is no stranger to Premier League football having spent the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old defender is also the Turkey international teammate of Caglar Soyuncu.