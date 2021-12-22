Leicester City injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as Caglar Soyuncu spotted training

Leicester City take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup today at Anfield in their first game back after having their last two games postponed.

The Foxes Premier League games against Tottenham and Everton were called off last week due to a Covid outbreak at the club.

Leicester have since returned to training and will take on the Reds tonight in the quarter-final stage of the cup.

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu could return after being ruled out of the Tottenham game with a hamstring problem.

Soyuncu was spotted taking part in training ahead of the Liverpool clash and could mark his return tonight.

The centre-back has scored one goal and made 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Soyuncu starred in the wins over Brighton and Millwall in the Fourth and Third Round, respectively, in the competition.

The 25-year-old also starred in the Foxes last game which was a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on 12 December.

Soyuncu could be joined in defence by Johny Evans tonight who has also recovered from a hamstring injury.

Additionally, Ricardo Pereira could also return after also returning from a hamstring problem.