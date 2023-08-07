Leicester City Make €5m Offer For Galatasaray Winger Yunus Akgun

Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun has received offers from Nantes, Bordeaux and Leicester City according to Milliyet journalist Nevzat Dinar, who is known for his close ties to the Turkish club.

Per the source, Nantes and Bordeaux have both offered a €1m loan deal with an option to buy for the second year with €5m and €4.5m, respectively.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Leicester City, who were relegated from the Premier League this year, have also made an offer of €5m.

Akgün featured regularly for Galatasaray last season scoring 1 goal and making 4 assists in 25 league appearances last season.

But towards the end of the season he was used more as a rotation player and did not start as often.

The Lions went onto win the league title.

It is believed that Akgün is open to leaving Galatasaray in search of more regular playing time.

Nantes and Bordeaux are both looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and they see Akgün as a potential solution.

Leicester City are also in the market for a winger, and they are willing to offer a higher transfer fee than Nantes or Bordeaux.

It remains to be seen where Akgün will end up this summer, but he is sure to be a hot property on the transfer market.