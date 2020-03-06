Leicester City prepare bumper new deal for £20m star Caglar Soyuncu

Leicester City are set to offer star centre-back Caglar Soyuncu a new contract according to the Turkish outlet Fotomac.

Per the source, the Foxes are planning to improve Soyuncu’s yearly salary and talks between his agent and Leicester City are underway.

Fotomac goes onto state that Soyuncu is happy at Leicester and is keen on signing a new deal with the club.

Soyuncu’s current contract with Leicester City expires in June 2023.

The Turkey international made the move to Leicester City last season for £20m from Freiburg but was on the periphery of the squad under manager Claude Puel.

However, Soyuncu has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best defenders under Brenden Rodgers this season.

Soyncu also played a key role in Turkey qualifying for this summers Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old has provided one assist and scored one goal in 34 appearances for Leicester City in all competitions this season.

The Foxes are back in action on Monday night when they take on Aston Villa at the King Power stadium.